Today is the start of the NHL season

(CNN) It's October, which can only mean one thing: the start of the 2019-20 NHL season.

There were a lot of offseason moves, and the rookie draft class has two of the most exciting young prospects in Jason Hughes and Kaapo Kakko making their debuts.

With a new season underway, here are some of the storylines that we'll be keeping an eye on.

St. Louis Blues' first Stanley Cup defense

The Blues won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history last season.

Going from worst to first is no easy feat, but the St. Louis Blues did just that last season.

