Breaking News

Mixing less than 6 hours of sleep with chronic disease is deadly combo

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 6:00 AM ET, Wed October 2, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Setting an alarm might be the only thing that helps you get up in the morning, but try setting one at night to remind you when it&#39;s time to go to bed. Click through our gallery for other tips for better sleep.
Photos: Tips for better sleep
Setting an alarm might be the only thing that helps you get up in the morning, but try setting one at night to remind you when it's time to go to bed. Click through our gallery for other tips for better sleep.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Did you know that having warm feet can help you sleep? Pull on a pair of socks before bed to speed up how quickly you&#39;ll fall asleep.
Photos: Tips for better sleep
Did you know that having warm feet can help you sleep? Pull on a pair of socks before bed to speed up how quickly you'll fall asleep.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Even the smallest amount of light can disrupt your sleep patterns. Keep your bedroom as dark as possible for the best night&#39;s sleep.
Photos: Tips for better sleep
Even the smallest amount of light can disrupt your sleep patterns. Keep your bedroom as dark as possible for the best night's sleep.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
Exercise regularly? You&#39;ll sleep better. Even a few minutes of physical activity a day can help.
Photos: Tips for better sleep
Exercise regularly? You'll sleep better. Even a few minutes of physical activity a day can help.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Paint your bedroom a tranquil color to make your room a restful one.
Photos: Tips for better sleep
Paint your bedroom a tranquil color to make your room a restful one.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Naps, when limited to 30 minutes and not too close to bedtime, won&#39;t interrupt your nightly sleep routine.
Photos: Tips for better sleep
Naps, when limited to 30 minutes and not too close to bedtime, won't interrupt your nightly sleep routine.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Yoga can help you wind down at the end of the day and calm your mind, which also slows your breathing and heart rate for better sleep.
Photos: Tips for better sleep
Yoga can help you wind down at the end of the day and calm your mind, which also slows your breathing and heart rate for better sleep.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Get some sunlight first thing in the morning. It triggers your brain to stay awake and alert early in the day and helps you ease into sleep a little earlier at night.
Photos: Tips for better sleep
Get some sunlight first thing in the morning. It triggers your brain to stay awake and alert early in the day and helps you ease into sleep a little earlier at night.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
01 better sleep02 better sleep02 constantly hungry01 constantly hungry03 better sleep RESTRICTED04 better sleep RESTRICTED05 better sleep06 better sleep

(CNN)If you're a middle-aged adult with high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes or existing heart disease and you typically sleep less than six hours each night, you could be setting yourself up for cancer or an early death from heart disease.

That's the discomforting results of a study that sleep-tested 16,000 adults between the ages of 20 and 74 and then tracked their health for 20 years.
Lack of sleep may be ruining your sex life
Lack of sleep may be ruining your sex life
"This is now the fourth study, including ours, clearly indicating that sleeping less than six hours a day can actually lead to the development of artery disease and death related to cardiovascular disease," said renowned cardiologist Dr. Valentin Fuster, director of Mount Sinai Heart in New York City. Fuster was not involved in the study.
Sleep is critical to the body's rejuvenation. Deep sleep, the kind that comes only after a full cycle, is necessary for the body to release hormones designed to repair cells and build tissue in the body and brain.