London (CNN) A teenager accused of throwing a young French boy from a viewing gallery at the Tate Modern art museum in London has been officially identified.

Jonty Bravery was previously protected by a reporting restriction because he was a child at the time of the incident, but a judge has ruled that he can now be identified as he has turned 18, the UK's PA Media news agency reports.

Bravery, of West London, is accused of attempting to murder the six-year-old boy by throwing him from the 10th floor of the Thames-side tourist attraction during the busy summer vacation season. The boy fell about 100 feet. Bravery was caught and held by museum patrons who witnessed the incident until police arrived.

At an initial court hearing in August, it emerged that the child was visiting the modern art museum with his family on August 4 when he was approached by a stranger who allegedly picked him up and threw him off the viewing platform.

On Tuesday, Judge Nicholas Hilliard, sitting at the Old Bailey -- the central criminal court for England and Wales -- turned down an application to extend the suspect's anonymity as he is now 18.

