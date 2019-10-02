A zebra escaped from the circus and was shot dead on a highway

(CNN) A zebra that ran away from a circus in Germany was shot dead on a highway after causing traffic accidents and "material damage," police confirmed Wednesday.

Two zebras had escaped from the circus near the northeastern town of Tessin early Wednesday morning. One was safely captured, but the other disappeared for several hours, Rostock district police said in a press release

It was spotted on a highway around 8 a.m., local time, causing a traffic accident between two cars driving next to each other. Nobody -- including the zebra -- was injured, but the highway was temporarily closed, police said.

A zebra on a meadow as a man with a tranquilizer gun tries to approach it on October 2, 2019 near the German town of Thelkow.

The zebra's escape and wild run led to "a large police deployment," said the press release.

The police tweeted out a warning around this time, notifying drivers that a "runaway zebra" was on the highway.

