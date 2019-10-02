Here's everything Microsoft unveiled at its Surface event

It might just be the second day of October, but "Techtober" is starting and Microsoft is kicking things off. We're live at the Fall 2019 hardware event in New York City and attention is expected to be on the Surface family. From the truly two-in-one Surface Pro line to the powerful Surface Book family, Microsoft has carved out at a spot in the hardware space.

Surface Laptop 3

First up we have the Surface Laptop 3, which introduces a machine aluminum finish while maintaining its always-on functionality. And yes, it finally adds in a USB-C port while keeping a USB-A option as well. The Surface Laptop 3 will drop in two sizes, 13-inch (starting at $999) or 15-inch (starting at $1,199) PixelSense displays.

On the keyboard side, the Surface Laptop 3 features a 1.3 millimeter key travel, which is impressive considering the thickness of the device. The trackpad is also larger, a common theme in the industry and similar to what Apple has done with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

A quad-core 10th Intel Core processor powers the Laptop 3. Microsoft is claiming it's two times faster than the previous Surface Laptop 2 and three times more powerful than the MacBook Air. The 15-inch model is powered by an AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor. It was co-engineered with Microsoft and AMD teams. And fast charging is finally arriving for the Surface Laptop 3 -- in under an hour you'll be able to charge your laptop to 80%.

The Laptop 3 launches on October 22 with pre-orders starting today. The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 starts at $999 and the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 starts at $1199.

Surface Pro 7

The Surface Pro 7 is the latest 2-in-1 from Microsoft, and it's a full redesign for the seventh generation of the Surface Pro. The focus of the product is on better performance, a sleek design and a USB-C port that's joining the USB-A port. Keep in mind that charging is done through a proprietary port with fast charging. The Surface Pen will enable you to mark up any window, including a Microsoft Word document with in-line editing.

The Surface Pro 7 launches on October 22 with pre-orders starting today. The starting price is $749.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds

Microsoft isn't being left out of the true wireless race. Surface Earbuds are real and like other options offer a true wireless experience with a carrying case that should supply 24 hours of battery life. Unlike AirPods, these earbuds opt for a circular design that aim to rest in your ears. With a directional microphone setup the earbuds should be able to clearly pick up your voice.

Touch sensors are located on both the left and right earbuds for controlling playback, along with using a voice assistant. You'll even be able to open apps, like Spotify, with certain gestures. Microsoft is also highlighting a deep integration with Office. In Powerpoint, you'll be able to generate captions in real time while wearing the Surface Earbuds.

The Microsoft Surface Earbuds will launch this holiday for $249.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

The Surface Pro X keeps the 2-in-1 design but packs a 13-inch diagonal display into a 12-inch size. The Type Cover is included and packs a hidden storage and charging spot for the new Surface Pen Slim, which a super exciting feature.

Powering the Surface Pro X is a custom Microsoft SQ1 chipset that enables LTE connectivity, instant-on, long battery life and powerful performance. It runs full Windows 10.

The Surface Pro X launches in November with pre-orders starting today. The starting price is $999.

So here's what you can pre-order right now?

What's coming next?

Panos Panay, the man in charge of Surface at Microsoft, also teased the future of the Surface family. The Surface Neo is coming next year and offers a foldable experience. It weighs in at 655-grams and is designed using Gorilla Glass for durability. With a 360-degree hinge you can use the Surface Neo in almost any form. It's like Lenovo's Yoga multimode experience on steroids.

Microsoft is calling the different modes "postures." The Surface Slim Pen wirelessly charges and attaches to the back -- thought the Samsung Tab S6 and Apple's iPad Pro already have this ability. The keyboard attaches the back magnetically, and there's no need for a full Typer Cover as the other display can act as a trackpad.

The Surface Neo will run Windows 10 X which has custom enhancements for dual screens. Important to note, the Surface Neo will fully support Office and many other apps. No word on exact pricing as of yet. Oh and there is also a dual screen phone, the Surface Duo, coming next holiday.

For now, we have the Laptop 3, Pro 7, Pro X, and Earbuds for 2019 and most of 2020.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.