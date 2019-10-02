Here's everything Microsoft unveiled at its Surface event

It might just be the second day of October, but "Techtober" is starting and Microsoft is kicking things off. We're live at the Fall 2019 hardware event in New York City and attention is expected to be on the Surface family. From the truly two-in-one Surface Pro line to the powerful Surface Book family, Microsoft has carved out at a spot in the hardware space.

Surface Laptop 3

First up we have the Surface Laptop 3, which introduces a machine aluminum finish while maintaining its always-on functionality. And yes, it finally adds in a USB-C port while keeping a USB-A option as well. The Surface Laptop 3 will drop in two sizes, 13-inch (starting at $999) or 15-inch (starting at $1,199) PixelSense displays.

On the keyboard side, the Surface Laptop 3 features a 1.3 millimeter key travel, which is impressive considering the thickness of the device. The trackpad is also larger, a common theme in the industry and similar to what Apple has done with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

A quad-core 10th Intel Core processor powers the Laptop 3. Microsoft is claiming it's two times faster than the previous Surface Laptop 2 and three times more powerful than the MacBook Air. The 15-inch model is powered by an AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor. It was co-engineered with Microsoft and AMD teams. And fast charging is finally arriving for the Surface Laptop 3 -- in under an hour you'll be able to charge your laptop to 80%.

The Laptop 3 launches on 10/22 with pre-orders starting today. The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 starts at $999 and the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 starts at $1199.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.