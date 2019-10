(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted he was on the July 25 phone call in which President Donald Trump asked Ukraine's President to investigate Joe Biden.

-- Stocks plummeted more than 500 points Wednesday morning as concerns over America's economy grow.

-- A vintage WWII-era plane crashed at a Connecticut airport and erupted into flames.

-- Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign canceled his appearances until further notice after he was treated for an artery blockage.