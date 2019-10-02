(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted he was on the July 25 phone call in which President Donald Trump asked Ukraine's President to investigate Joe Biden.
-- Stocks plummeted more than 500 points Wednesday morning as concerns over America's economy grow.
-- A vintage WWII-era plane crashed at a Connecticut airport and erupted into flames.
-- Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign canceled his appearances until further notice after he was treated for an artery blockage.
-- The Bronx Zoo says a woman who climbed inside its lion exhibit could have been killed.
-- A tennis umpire was suspended for telling teen ball girl she was "very sexy."
-- A doorbell camera caught a man assaulting his ex-girlfriend, police say.
-- Russian President Vladimir Putin poked fun at the ongoing political crisis in the US by joking about meddling in the 2020 election.