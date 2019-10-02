Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 11:59 AM ET, Wed October 2, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted he was on the July 25 phone call in which President Donald Trump asked Ukraine's President to investigate Joe Biden.
-- Stocks plummeted more than 500 points Wednesday morning as concerns over America's economy grow.
-- A vintage WWII-era plane crashed at a Connecticut airport and erupted into flames.
    -- Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign canceled his appearances until further notice after he was treated for an artery blockage.
    Read More
    -- The Bronx Zoo says a woman who climbed inside its lion exhibit could have been killed.
    -- A tennis umpire was suspended for telling teen ball girl she was "very sexy."
      -- A doorbell camera caught a man assaulting his ex-girlfriend, police say.
      -- Russian President Vladimir Putin poked fun at the ongoing political crisis in the US by joking about meddling in the 2020 election.