Moroccan journalist jailed for an abortion she says never happened

Rabat, Morocco (CNN) A Moroccan journalist has been sentenced to a year in prison after being found guilty of obtaining an "illegal" abortion, which she denies she ever had.

Hajar Raissouni was also found guilty of having premarital sex in a trial in the capital Rabat on Monday, which her supporters characterize as a politically motivated attack to suppress press freedom.

Raissouni, who works for the independent Moroccan daily Akhbar al-Youm, and her Sudanese fiancé Rifaat al-Amin were arrested on August 31 as they left a doctor's office in Rabat, the couple's lawyer Abdelaziz Nouidi said in an interview with CNN. Amin was also sentenced to a year behind bars for premarital sex.

Akhbar al-Yaoum is one of the few remaining newspapers critical of the government left in Morocco. According to Human Rights Watch, it has been clamped down by authorities on several occasions since it began publishing in 2009.

Raissouni's uncle, Souliman Raissouni, who is Akhbar al-Youm's editor-in-chief, told CNN that undercover police officers questioned the couple about the medical treatment she was receiving. They accused her of having had an abortion, a crime in Morocco, Souliman Raissouni said.

