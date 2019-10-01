Protests in Peru as country is thrown into political uncertainty

(CNN) Protestors gathered in Peru's capital Lima on Tuesday as the country descended into political uncertainty following President Martin Vizcarra's decision to dissolve congress, prompting rebel lawmakers to suspend him and appoint another leader.

In a televised message to the nation on Monday, Vizcarra announced the dissolution of the country's congress and called for new parliamentary elections to be held within four months.

Congress president Pedro Olaechea responded by declaring the temporary removal of Vizcarra, alleging "moral inability" and accusing Vizcarra of "breaking the constitutional order."

After Olaechea's announcement, Vice-President Mercedes Araoz was sworn in as President on Monday night, leaving the South American country with a conflict between the legislative and the executive.

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra speaks in October 2018.

Monday's political crisis came after the Peruvian congress named a new magistrate for the country's top court, the constitutional tribunal.

