Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars InSight recently captured an image of passing clouds on Mars. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars InSight's second selfie on Mars reveals dust on the lander. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars InSight placed the SEIS instrument, or seismometer, on the Martian surface on December 19. This is the first seismometer placed on another planet. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars InSight as seen from space. The craft, its heat shield and its parachute were imaged on December 6 and 11 by the HiRISE camera onboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars This is NASA InSight's first selfie on Mars. It displays the lander's solar panels and deck. On top of the deck are its science instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars InSight took this image on November 26, 2018, as it was deploying its solar arrays. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars InSight's first image shortly after landing on the Martian surface on November 26, 2018.This was captured by the lander-mounted, Instrument Context Camera, with the dust shield still attached, to show the area in front of the lander. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars MarCO-B took this images as it approached Mars from about 357,300 miles away, just before InSight landed on Mars. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars This illustration shows the InSight lander as scientists and engineers first pictured how it would look on the Martian surface. Hide Caption 9 of 10