Washington, DC (CNN) Richard Nixon scribbled "Turn a page in history" on a yellow legal pad in 1972, as Air Force One carried him on a visionary trip to China. His talks with Chairman Mao Zedong coaxed a nation frozen in time into joining the global community in an epochal diplomatic achievement.

Yet as China celebrates 70 years of Communist rule today, a more dangerous page in history may be about to turn: The US and China are increasingly geopolitical, military and economic rivals, if not outright foes.

From Nixon to Barack Obama, US Presidents sought to manage China's rise while avoiding a clash. Economic reform was thought certain to spur political reform in China and integration with the West. But that rationale has now splintered as China seeks to show the world that individual freedoms are not a condition for prosperity. And the growing rivalry is exacerbated by leaders — Trump and Xi Jinping — who use nationalism and vows to make their countries great again to flex personal and global power.

While trade with China and a flood of consumer goods enriched Americans, it caused Rust Belt blight that Trump exploited to win the White House. At war over trade and shadow boxing over Taiwan and the South China Sea, the rivals are waging a great power duel in Asia that could soon span the planet.

