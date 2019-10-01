Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images A girl holds a Chinese flag as people watch a military parade along the security perimeter established around the official ceremony in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. In photos: China celebrates 70th National Day

China is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China with a huge military parade in Beijing and nationwide celebrations. In Beijing, President Xi Jinping will preside over a parade designed to show off the nation's military strength and rapid rise over the past seven decades to a global power.

But in Hong Kong, where anti-government protests have been raging for three months, protesters have planned citywide demonstrations, threatening to overshadow and disrupt Beijing's carefully crafted celebrations.