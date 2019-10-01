Breaking News
A girl holds a Chinese flag as people watch a military parade along the security perimeter established around the official ceremony in Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

In photos: China celebrates 70th National Day

October 1, 2019

China is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China with a huge military parade in Beijing and nationwide celebrations. In Beijing, President Xi Jinping will preside over a parade designed to show off the nation's military strength and rapid rise over the past seven decades to a global power.

But in Hong Kong, where anti-government protests have been raging for three months, protesters have planned citywide demonstrations, threatening to overshadow and disrupt Beijing's carefully crafted celebrations.

Participants march during the celebration to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing.
Ng Han Guan/AP
A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering a speech at the start of the parade in Beijing.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP