A 15-year-old died protecting his little sister during a burglary, authorities say

(CNN) A teenage boy died Thursday while trying to protect his home and 5-year-old sister from a burglar, authorities say.

Police found the body of Khyler Edman, 15, while searching homes in a neighborhood in Port Charlotte, Florida.

The had begun searching the area after a burglary was reported, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

Police had already arrested a man in connection with that burglary. After apprehending him, they found another home where forced entry had been made. That's where they found Edman's body.

"We believe the teenager was trying to protect the home and protect (his) younger sibling," Prummell said during a news conference.

Read More