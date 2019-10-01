A record number of people won a South Carolina lottery game by picking the same numbers: 2-2-2-2

(CNN) We now know that a lot of people in South Carolina have the same strategy for the Pick 4 lottery game -- and it just won them a lot of money.

Nearly 1,400 people won the South Carolina Education Lottery's Pick 4 midday drawing Saturday with the same set of numbers: 2-2-2-2. It was a record number of winners for the Pick 4 and a record payout, the Lottery announced in a statement

Lottery spokeswoman Holli Armstrong told CNN that people started lining up to claim their prizes around 7:30 a.m. Monday, about an hour before the payout office in Columbia opened.

The Lottery handed out fans and water as the winners waited in the Southern heat. Depending on how much players spent on the tickets, and how many they purchased, payouts were anywhere between $2,000 and $5,000.

The weather's not all that's HOT in Columbia right now! A record number of Pick 4 players are lined up outside our claims center to cash in! We're paying out a scorching $3.4 million won on 2-2-2-2! The Lottery's handing out water & fans to the crowd of players that won big! pic.twitter.com/yWLYOhROyB — SC Education Lottery (@sclottery) September 30, 2019

One winner cashed out with $80,000 after buying 16 tickets with the lucky two's combo.

