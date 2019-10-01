A high school football team with no band invited a high school band with no football team to play at their game

(CNN) A Michigan high school marching band had no football team to play for, but not too far away, a football team needed a band. Luckily, they found each other and completed the perfect pair.

The match was made last Friday night when the Glen Lake Lakers football team heard that their neighboring Forest Area Marching Band had no one to play for after their football team's season was canceled -- Forest Area suspended its season due to low player participation.

So, the Lakers invited the band to come play at theirs.

"No Friday night football game under those lights is complete without your sideline cheer team and a marching band," Mark Mattson, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Glen Lake, told CNN.

Thrilled at the opportunity to perform for a crowd, the band quickly learned the Lakers' fight song. Meanwhile, an hour away, Glen Lake was adding extra seating and erecting tents to ward off the impending rain.