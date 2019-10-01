Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former U.S. president, is 95 today

(CNN) Jimmy Carter, the son of a peanut farmer who served as America's 39th president, turns 95 today.

He is the oldest living former U.S. president, a title once held by the late George H. W. Bush, who died in late 2018 at 94.

People may leave President Carter a birthday wish from anywhere in the world, through the Carter Center website . Thousands of messages have been left so far from people as close as his home state of Georgia and as far as South Korea, Zambia, and Australia.

The organization was founded in 1982 by President Carter and his wife and is "committed to advancing human rights and alleviating unnecessary human suffering," according to the Center's website

Former US President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

President Carter has been a record-breaker since the day he was born.

