A teen surprised his life-long best friend with a homecoming invitation. The whole school cheered

(CNN) David Cowan and Saris Garcia, both high school students who have Down syndrome, have known each other for more than a decade.

Last week, the two went viral with a homecoming proposal video that was viewed millions of times. Their families say they're thrilled the special moment has reached so many.

"Their love is real, the connection is real," the families said in an email. "We want people to know that they are just like other couples and fall in love and wish to have a fulfilling life. Down syndrome does not limit them."

The sweet surprise was captured on September 26, as Garcia, an 11th grader and cheerleader at Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Florida, was cheering for a school football game.

Her boyfriend, Cowan, a 12th grader at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, was in the bleachers just waiting to pop the question.

