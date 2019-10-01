A Harvard police officer once posed with a toddler on campus. She's now a freshman, so they recreated the photo.

(CNN) Fifteen years ago, Crystal Wang's father snapped a photo of her in the arms of a Harvard University police officer during a campus visit. Turns out, the photo was prophetic.

Wang is now a member of Harvard's Class of 2023. So, of course, she had to recreate the original image with Officer Charles Marren during move-in.

Obviously, Wang, now 18, looks a lot different. But Marren? He hasn't aged a day.

Wang had just turned 3 years old when her father, Jin, took the original photo while in the area for a business trip. She said she didn't even know the photo existed until her dad showed her after she was accepted into Harvard's dual degree program with Berklee College of Music.

Her dad told her she should try and see if Marren still worked there, but -- not even knowing his name at the time -- Wang was skeptical.

