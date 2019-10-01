Tuesday's Google Doodle honors Herbert Kleber, a pioneer of addiction treatment

(CNN) Before Dr. Herbert Kleber's pioneering addiction research, substance abuse treatment was mostly ineffective. Now, he's getting his Google Doodle due.

Tuesday's Google Doodle honors the psychiatrist who reshaped modern addiction treatment in the US on the 23rd anniversary of his election to the National Academy of Medicine.

But before he trailblazed substance abuse research, Kleber didn't plan to end up in the field. Psychiatry wasn't a respected profession when he was a medical school student, he said in a 2013 interview with addiction studies author William White.

In 1964, he was assigned to a government-run prison hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. The treatments at the time, which included "work" and group therapy, weren't working for most of the prison's addicts. Kleber said up to 90% of them relapsed shortly after their release.

So he approached addiction like a medical condition and treated it as such. He was one of the first to treat drug addiction with drugs like methadone, a stigma he fought for decades. He continued his research at Yale, where he took a holistic approach to drug treatment to help users get and stay clean.

