Test administrator will cooperate in college admissions scheme cases

(CNN) A former test administrator accused of taking bribes in the college admissions scandal is now expected to plead guilty and testify against others, if called, according to federal court documents.

According to an agreement filed Tuesday, Igor Dvorskiy, a key figure in the scheme, will plead guilty by November 20 to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering and join the list of defendants who are cooperating with investigators.

Dvorskiy administered SAT and ACT tests at the West Hollywood Test Center in Los Angeles and accepted almost $150,000 in bribes from William "Rick" Singer to allow another individual, Mark Riddell, to take tests for prospective students, federal prosecutors in Boston say.

Clients paid Singer between $15,000 and $75,000 per test and Dvorskiy was paid approximately $10,000 per test to permit the cheating, prosecutors said.

