Chicago killings and shootings have been falling this year, police say

(CNN) Chicago, often singled out by critics for its gun violence, has seen significant reductions this year in the number of killings and shootings, police officials said Tuesday.

So far this year, there has been a 10% drop in the number of killings and an 11% reduction in shootings, according to data compiled by the police department.

Police First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio told reporters at a news conference the totals were year-to-date lows for the past four years.

"We're proud of the progress that we're making. It is progress, but no one's spiking the ball. No one's declaring victory," he said.

He said the city was at 20-year lows for burglaries, robberies and vehicle thefts.

Read More