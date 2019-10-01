Almost $3 million in donations later, the man who raised money with a beer sign has ended his campaign

(CNN) It all started with a man holding up a sign for beer money on TV. Now that he's raised almost $3 million in donations for a children's hospital, the fundraiser is ending.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital thanked Carson King on Tuesday for the impromptu fundraiser that turned into millions. The hospital confirmed the funds reached $2.95 million in a statement sent to CNN.

"The funds will help us provide the best care possible for our patients," said Suresh Gunasekaran, CEO, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and associate vice president, University of Iowa Health Care.

"We are grateful to be part of such a spontaneous, remarkable occurrence that brought together so many people. One simple act of kindness sparked a nationwide cause behind which we could all unite -- helping children heal," he said.

King disabled his Venmo account on Tuesday evening, he told CNN. Some donation amounts were as little as 5 cents, and as high as thousands of dollars over the course of the fundraiser, he said.

