Jessye Norman was a diva whose voice could not be denied

W. Ralph Eubanks is the author of "Ever is a Long Time: A Journey Into Mississippi's Dark Past," and is a visiting professor of English and Southern studies at the University of Mississippi. He is currently at work on a book on Mississippi's literary landscape. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) If arias are like lyrical prose poems, then each singer who performs one is like a poet who reads their work with a unique timbre and cadence. Whether she was singing the Habenero from Act 1 of Bizet's "Carmen," "Lieder" by Richard Strauss or performing in a Wagner opera, Jessye Norman's voice was pure poetry.

When Norman died Monday at the age of 74, the opera world lost not just a voice but one that cut across the boundaries of her art, whether real or perceived. What allowed Norman to feel accessible as a performer was the same thing that sometimes left her feeling on the periphery of the opera world: her blackness.

Let's face it: poetry and opera are two art forms that tend to make people feel inadequate. Talk of poetic forms and conventions elicits as much anxiety, defensiveness and accusations of elitism as mentioning overtures, arias and recitatives.

Having been shaped in the world of Jim Crow Georgia in the 1940s, Jessye Norman understood what it felt like to be excluded, which affected her approach to performance. Yes, she was a diva, but she made you feel as if that status was earned, not derived from an ingrained sense of entitlement.

On stage, Jessye Norman used the power of blackness as a bridge to those who might see her art as something they need not engage with. It's something she makes clear in her 2014 memoir, "Stand Up Straight and Sing!" Each chapter begins with a line from a spiritual and closes with a reference to classical opera, an acknowledgment of how she sought to bridge her modest origins -- as well as her memory of singing in church -- with her standing in the opera world.