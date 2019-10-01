Man suffered acute psychotic illness triggered by Brexit vote

(CNN) A British psychiatrist has warned of the mental health impact of political events after a man suffered acute psychotic illness triggered by Brexit.

The unidentified middle-aged man was brought to hospital by paramedics three weeks after the UK voted to leave the European Union in a referendum on June 23, 2016, according to a case report published in the medical journal BMJ.

He was confused, agitated and said that he could hear voices, wrote Dr. Mohammad Zia Ul Haq Katshu, the specialist who treated the man and a clinical associate professor at Nottingham University's Institute for Mental Health.

The patient was delusional and paranoid, thinking he was being spied on and people planned to kill him, the report said.

His wife told doctors that he had been struggling to deal with political events since the referendum, worrying about racially-motivated incidents and struggling to sleep, according to the release.

Read More