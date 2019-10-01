Breaking News

At least one dead, 10 injured in stabbing at Finnish school complex

By Lindsay Isaac, Stephanie Halasz, and Tara John, CNN

Updated 8:54 AM ET, Tue October 1, 2019

Police attend the scene of a violent incident at the complex in Kuopio, eastern Finland, on October 1.
(CNN)A stabbing at a vocational school complex in Kuopio, eastern Finland, has left at least one person dead and 10 injured, two seriously, according to police.

A Finnish police spokesman told CNN that a male suspect, who is one of the injured, is in custody after he used a bladed weapon during the "violent incident."
The suspect is a male citizen of Finland, the spokesman added.
Officers engaged their firearms after being called out to the incident, but would not comment on the possible motive for the attack.
    Kuopio police received a call about the incident at around 12.30 p.m. local time (5.30 a.m. ET) at a shopping mall, which also houses a vocational school for students aged 16 years and over.