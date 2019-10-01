At least one dead, 10 injured in 'violent incident' at Finnish school complex

(CNN) A "violent incident" at a vocational school complex in Kuopio, eastern Finland, has left at least one person dead and 10 injured, two seriously, according to police.

A police spokesperson told CNN a male suspect is in custody after officers engaged their firearms. Police would not say what weapon the suspect had used or possible motive for the attack.

Kuopio Police received a call about the incident at around 12.30 p.m. local time (5.30 a.m. ET) at a shopping mall, which also houses a vocational school for students aged 16 years and over.