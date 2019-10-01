Ukraine's Zelensky talks movies with Tom Cruise amid political storm

(CNN) Volodymyr Zelensky may have been swept into the center of a major political storm in Washington, but the Ukrainian President still made some time to meet Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise this week.

Zelensky hosted Cruise in his office in Kiev on Monday evening, his administration said in a statement.

"At the invitation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the world-famous American actor, film director and producer Tom Cruise arrived in Kiev," the administration said Tuesday.

A short video clip from the meeting showed Zelensky, a former actor himself , shaking Cruise's hand. "You're good looking ... like in a movie," the president could be heard telling the actor.

"It pays the rent," Cruise responded, much to the laughter of those present.