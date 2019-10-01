20 gorgeous ear climbers for every occasion

Multiple piercings? Nope, not necessary with this earring trend that anyone can pull off. Whether you're toiling away at your desk or going out on the town, ear climbers (or ear crawlers -- they go by both names) may soon be your favorite new way to show off your style. (Psst! All of our picks here are sold in pairs, but it's also cool to wear a climber on just one ear and a stud in the other.)

Formal

Pavé Feather Climber Earrings ($49.50; Jcrew.com)

Add some serious drama to your look with these stunners -- but skip a necklace or choose a simple one.

Tai Floral Opal Ear Climber Earrings ($70; neimanmarcus.com)

Accented by iridescent opals, these gorgeous gold blooms can be worn year-round.

Kingsley Ryan Sterling Silver Rhinestone Ear Climbers ($23; asos.com)

Three pretty chunks trail off with a thinner tail, making it almost feel like you should wish upon a star tonight.

Sterling Silver Genuine, Created or Simulated Gemstone & White Topaz Twist Crawler Climber Hook Earrings ($29.99; amazon.com)

From sapphire to emerald, you can choose from eight different stone colors. Perfect for a unique bridesmaid gift!

Farah Ear Crawlers ($34; baublebar.com)

Sprinkle gold-encased crystals halfway up your ears with these sparklers.

Work

Shashi Noa Ear Climbers ($55; shopbop.com)

We love the slim curve of these 18-karat rose gold earrings that are as pretty as they are polished.

Sugarfix by BaubleBar Druzy Ear Crawlers - Black ($9.99; target.com)

Consider these your go-to when you know you're hitting happy hour after work.

Chelsea Cubic Zirconia Ear Crawlers ($58; baublebar.com)

The size keeps this look more demure than other climbers, while the baguettes will make you swoon.

Gold 1.5-Inch Glitter Leopard Print Ear Crawler Earrings ($4.79, originally $7.99; claires.com)

Because a little strip of leopard would go great with that black work dress you wear all the time.

Soraida Pearl Ear Crawlers ($42; baublebar.com)

Your co-workers will admire your confident vibe when you level up your pearl studs to these babies.

Everyday

Gorjana Olympia Ear Climber ($50; revolve.com)

Tiny etchings give these 18-karat gold-plated climbers a little texture. Pair them with literally anything.

Pavoi 14-Karat Gold Plated Sterling Silver Post Crawler Earrings Cuff Studs ($11.95; amazon.com)

Nearly 200 reviewers have given these affordable, simple crawlers a 5-star rating. Choose from gold, silver or rose gold.

Gorjana Taner Ear Climbers ($40; shopbop.com)

Effortlessly cool, these thin yellow-gold bars have a slightly hammered look that will go with everything.

Rose Gold 1-Inch Rainbow Graduated Crystal Ear Crawler Earrings ($3, originally $7.99; claires.com)

A rainbow on each ear? At this price, it will feel like you found a treasure.

Humble Chic Geometric Ear Climbers - Gold Tone Triangle ($16.89; amazon.com)

The cool patterns of these climbers caught our eye -- but the 300 5-star-ish reviews will earn your "Add to Cart."

Going out

Kendra Scott Loulou Ear Crawlers ($68; nordstrom.com)

Make it a point to own the night with these edgy earrings. Choose from gold, silver or rose gold.

Into the Bloom Ear Crawlers ($41, originally $68; katespade.com)

These are so perky you won't be able to resist smiling when you catch a glimpse of them in the mirror!

Lauda Curved Crystal Studs ($20; francescas.com)

Complete your date night look with a flattering smattering of gently colored oval stones.

Petunia Ear Crawlers ($34; baublebar.com)

Go ultraglam with these brass and sparkly-glass crawlers that make your ears look like they're crusted in diamonds.

Rachel Rachel Roy Gold-Tone Colored Stone Leaf Climber Earrings ($20.99; macys.com)

The charming icy blue leaves are set in a matte mixed-metal gold that will keep your look from being overdone.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication