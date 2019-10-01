Kangaroos to be turned into pet food in Australian 'harvesting' program

(CNN) Licensed hunters in the Australian state of Victoria will now be able to shoot kangaroos for use in pet food under a new plan announced Tuesday.

The "Kangaroo Harvesting Program" will become a permanent fixture in the southern Australian state after a five-year trial was completed, according to a press release from the Victoria state government.

While the animals are seen as a cute symbol of Australia by foreigners, kangaroos are increasingly causing problems at home by destroying crops and causing car accidents.

"Accredited shooters will now be able to harvest kangaroos and have carcasses processed for pet food by licensed businesses," reads the release.

The stated aim of the program is to manage kangaroo populations, minimizing waste, supporting jobs and making life easier for farmers who see the marsupials as pests.

Read More