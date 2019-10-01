Meat pies and didgeridoos get their own commemorative coins in Australia

(CNN) A meat pie, a didgeridoo and a boomerang all feature on commemorative coins that form part of a new promotion from Australia Post and the Royal Australian Mint.

The "Great Aussie Coin Hunt" is designed to create "an iconic reflection of Aussie life" thanks to an A-Z set of special $1 coins, according to a statement from Australia Post.

Footy (Australian Rules Football), cricket and the Iced Vovo -- a popular biscuit -- also get their own coins. So does the small marsupial known as a quokka, the greeting "g'day," and the long-running TV soap "Neighbours."

Nicole Sheffield, Australia Post executive general manager community and consumer, said the promotion "opens up the opportunity for wonderful conversations about quintessential Australian life."

You can get the coins in your change at Australia Post stores.

Another famous Aussie foodstuff, the Lamington cake, also makes an appearance alongside the Zooper Dooper, a brand of frozen lolly, and Vegemite, a yeast extract commonly spread on toast.

Read More