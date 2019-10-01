(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused House Democrats of bullying State Department officials by calling for their depositions in the Ukraine inquiry -- something he says is "not feasible."
-- These are the Republicans who are against President Trump and for impeachment. CNN/SSRS polling suggests Trump should be worried about moderates in his own party.
-- The former Dallas cop who killed her neighbor in his own home is found guilty of murder.
-- Police confirmed that an officer shot and injured an 18-year-old man in Hong Kong. It's the first time potentially lethal force has been used in nearly four months of unrest.
-- A federal appeals court has largely upheld the FCC's controversial repeal of its net neutrality rules.
-- A catering cart causes chaos at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. But an American Airlines employee saved the day.
-- America's factories just suffered their worst month in a decade.
-- A drone finds a fugitive living in a cave after 17 years on the run.