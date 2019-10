(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused House Democrats of bullying State Department officials by calling for their depositions in the Ukraine inquiry -- something he says is "not feasible."

-- These are the Republicans who are against President Trump and for impeachment. CNN/SSRS polling suggests Trump should be worried about moderates in his own party.

-- The former Dallas cop who killed her neighbor in his own home is found guilty of murder.

-- Police confirmed that an officer shot and injured an 18-year-old man in Hong Kong. It's the first time potentially lethal force has been used in nearly four months of unrest.