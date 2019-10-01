Burna Boy reflects on Nigeria's independence with his new music video 'Another Story'

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Just before Nigeria's Independence Day, award-winning Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy released a video for his song, "Another Story," which recounts the events surrounding the country's freedom from British rule.

The video, featuring Ghanaian rapper and songwriter M.anifest, was released Monday. The country celebrates its 59th year of independence on Tuesday.

"In 1900, Britain officially assumed responsibility for the administration of the whole of what we now know as Nigeria from the Niger company. And then gradually over the years, British protectorates were established throughout the territory. In 1914, the protectorates were amalgamated into one Nigeria," a narrator reads at the beginning of the video.

It shows Nigerians wearing black blindfolds with the words "corruption," "violence" and "greed" written across them, calling out problems that plagued the country around the time it broke free from British rule on October 1, 1960.

