A funeral home gave a free service to a veteran with no family. More than 1,000 people came

(CNN) After a funeral home invited the public to a veteran's service because he had no family, more than 1,000 people showed up to mourn him.

The honor guard silently folded an American flag as members of the military, countless veterans and people from the Sarasota, Florida, area watched on Tuesday.

"It just touched my heart. I just knew that I had to be here," said Melanie Lynch, who drove an hour from Ruskin to the ceremony at Sarasota National Cemetery.

"He served his country, I'm sure very proudly," she said. "I think that it's appropriate that we honor our heroes. I only wish I had a chance to know him when he was alive."

After Edward K. Pearson had no family come forward, a funeral home covered his services.

Edward K. Pearson, 80, of Naples died on August 31 and he had no immediate family members, the obituary said