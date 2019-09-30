A funeral home is giving a free funeral to a veteran with no family. Everyone is invited

(CNN) After no family members came forward, a funeral home in Florida stepped in to help a veteran who passed away.

Edward K. Pearson of Naples died on August 31 and he had no immediate family members, the obituary said. He was 80 years old.

When a social worker approached Legacy Options Funeral and Cremation Services, the owners said they knew they had to do something.

"One of our ways of giving back to the community of Naples is we offer free funeral services to any indigent or homeless veterans," funeral director Michael Hoyt told CNN on Monday.

Pearson's discharge papers say he served in the Army and reached the rank of private first class, according to the funeral home. He served from February 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1964.

