A teacher designed glittery hearing aids on dolls to make her deaf students feel represented

(CNN) Genesis Politron is a preschool and kindergarten teacher in Watsonville, California, who works with deaf and hard of hearing students.

While shopping for toys for her class, Politron realized there weren't any dolls that resembled her students with hearing devices.

So she decided to craft some on her own. Using creativity -- and a lot of glitter -- the teacher added hearing aids and cochlear implants to the new baby dolls for the school.

"I thought of all of the times that I played with my own dolls as a little girl, and how I'd always reach for the doll that I identified most with. I wanted my students to have the same opportunity, and to be represented in the toys that they play with," she told CNN.

"No child should ever feel as if they aren't 'normal' or as if they don't belong. I wanted to allow my students to see themselves in toys for once, to feel accepted."

