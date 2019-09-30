1 whale died and 3 were euthanized after they were found stranded on a South Carolina beach

(CNN) Four whales stranded themselves on a South Carolina beach, before one of them died and three were euthanized, a local news station reported.

The four whales were discovered early Saturday morning on Edisto Beach and it wasn't clear how long they had been there, Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network Director Lauren Rust told CNN affiliate WCSC.

"Pilot whales are normally found at least 100 miles or more offshore," Rust told the affiliate. "So when you see them come this close to shore, it's definitely alarming."

The nonprofit said on its Facebook page there was a reason the whales weren't pushed back into the ocean while they were alive.

"For a deep water species like this, or any marine mammal, to be weak enough to strand, there is typically a reason (illness, injury, etc.)," the network said. "Pushing them back into the ocean is only prolonging their suffering and making them vulnerable to prey."

Read More