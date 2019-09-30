Father of three dies after being struck by lightning during a trail race

(CNN) A man running a 50K race in Independence, Kansas, died after he was struck by lightning shortly before he finished the run.

Thomas Stanley, 33, died Saturday afternoon while running in the FlatRock 50K trail race at Elk City Lake Park, a Facebook post from the organizers of the race said.

The post said he was struck by lightning just as he was approaching the finish line of the 50K (31.06 miles) race.

The organization quoted a statement from the family that said "the chances of being killed by a lightning strike are about one in a million, and Thomas was truly a one-in-a-million guy."

Race director Carolyn Robinson told CNN affiliate KATU that the storm rolled in "without warning" and lightning struck Thomas as soon as it started.

