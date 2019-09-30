A second person was arrested in $250,000 theft at JFK International

(CNN) A second suspect has been charged in connection to the theft of approximately $250,000 in cash from John F. Kennedy International Airport last Thursday, authorities announced.

Quincy Thorpe, a Delta Ground Service employee, was previously arrested after he was seen taking the bag of cash instead of scanning and loading it onto a Delta plane, according to the complaint against Thorpe.

Thorpe's friend, Emmanuel Asuquo Okon, 33, met Thorpe at a remote part of JFK, behind a parked aircraft, to get the bag of cash from Thorpe, according to the complaint against Okon.

Okon used his domestic partner's vehicle to drive to JFK and pick up the bag of cash from Thorpe, according to the complaint. Authorities say license plate readers show the vehicle arriving at the highway entrance to JFK at 9:13 a.m. on the day of the heist and departing three minutes later.

Law enforcement officials searched that vehicle Sunday and found an envelope containing a Delta Air Waybill for the Delta flight last Thursday associated with "Piece 8 of 8," the missing bag of cash, according to the complaint.

