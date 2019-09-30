A Georgia hunter was shot and killed after being mistaken for a deer behind a bush

(CNN) A Georgia hunter was fatally shot after being mistaken for a deer by another person in his hunting party, police said.

Bobby Lane, 17, was in an area of heavy foliage on Saturday when he was thought to be an animal by another hunter, the Glynn County Police Department said in a press release.

Lane was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injury, police said.

The two hunters knew each other, police said.

"Apparently he shot through the bush, thinking it was a deer and it happened to be my cousin," Lane's cousin Michael Rawling told CNN affiliates WFOX/ WJAX

