(CNN) Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended without pay by the NFL for the rest of the season -- including any postseason games -- for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.

The announcement from the league was made Monday, one day after Burfict's ejection for his helmet-to-helmet hit to Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the second quarter. When he left the field, Burfict blew kisses to the Indianapolis crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Raiders would go on to defeat the Colts 31-24.

It is the longest punishment for an on-field act in NFL history, according to NFL.com . Burfict, 29, has three business days to file an appeal. CNN has reached out to the NFL Players Association for comment.

Jon Runyan, the NFL's vice president of football operations, issued the suspension for a violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 10, which states: "It is a foul if a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent."

"There were no mitigating circumstances on this play," Runyan wrote in his letter to Burfict. "Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game.

