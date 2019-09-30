What a shot! 26 amazing sports photos

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle gets knocked out of the end zone by Ole Miss defensive back Kediron Smith during the second quarter of their NCAA football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on September 28.John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
The car of NHRA pro mod driver Rick Hord bursts into flames as he crashes during qualifying for the Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway. Hord was not injured.Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Petra Martic hits a forehand return during her WTA Wuhan Open quarterfinal match against Ashleigh Barty in Wuhan, China, on September 26.Cheng Min/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire
Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez waves his cap to cheering fans during a game against the Oakland Athletics in Seattle, Washington, on September 26. Hernandez received a standing ovation from the crowd after leaving the mound in the fifth inning for what was likely his final start as a Mariner. Hernandez has been with the team since 2005.Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers tight end Mercedes Lewis hurdles over Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nathan Gerry during the second quarter of their NFL game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on September 26.Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux holds her child on the pitch after a soccer match against Sky Blue FC in Harrison, New Jersey, on Sunday, September 29. Leroux returned the field for Orlando for the first time since giving birth three months ago.Steve Luciano/AP
Belarus' Volha Mazuronak and Portugal's Salome Rocha pour bottles of water on their head during the women's marathon at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 in Doha, Qatar, on September 28.Dylan Martinez/REUTERS
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl checks Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi into the boards during the first period of their NHL hockey game Montreal, Canada, on September 23.Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Malik Staples of Western Kentucky University celebrates with his teammates after winning their NCAA football game over the University of Alabama Birmingham in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on September 28.Silas Walker/Getty Images
Braima Suncar Dabo of Guinea-Bissau, right, helps Jonathan Busby of Aruba across the finish line in the men's 5000 meters heat during day one of the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium, in Doha, Qatar, on September 27.Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Alisa Efimova and Alexander Korovin of Russia compete during the pairs short program at the Figure Skating-ISU challenger series in Oberstdorf, Germany, on September 26.Matthias Schrader/AP
Jaycee Horn and Sherrod Greene of the South Carolina Gamecocks attempt to intercept a pass intended for Asim Rose of the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, on September 28. South Carolina defeated Kentucky 24-7.Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Jessica Fox of Australia competes in the women's kayak WK1 event during the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships in La Seu D'Urgell, Spain, on September 26.Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images
Sandi Morris celebrates mid-air during the women's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on September 29. Morris placed second in the event.David J. Phillip/AP
Argentina's prop Mayco Vivas is hit in the face by the ball during the World Cup Pool C match between Argentina and Tonga at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Higashiosaka, Japan, on September 28.Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon is introduced prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Baltimore on Sunday, September 29.Nick Wass/AP
Dejected Australian supporters react following Australia's loss to Wales in their Rugby World Cup Pool D match in Tokyo on September 29.Jae Hong/AP
Henry Frayne of Australia competes in the men's long jump during day one of the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 in Doha, Qatar, on September 27.Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Baylor Bears defensive end James Lockhart strips the ball away from Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy during their NCAA football game in Waco, Texas, on September 28.Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates victory after her semifinal match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia on day six of the Wuhan Open in Wuhan, China, on September 27.VCG/Getty Images
West Ham United's Issa Diop tackles Manchester United's Daniel James during their Premier League match in London on September 22.Andrew Couldridge/Reuters
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper stands in the dugout prior to the Phillies' game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on September 24.Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her match with Jessica Pegula of the United States at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, September 29.Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Wales' George North competes for the ball with Australia's Kurtley Beale during their Rugby World Cup match in Tokyo on September 29.Matthew Childs/REUTERS
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott warms up prior to an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins in Arlington, Texas, on September 22.Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Fernando Llorente of SSC Napoli heads the ball during the a Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio in Naples, Italy, on September 25.Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images