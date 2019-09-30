New starting-block cameras censored at Doha championships after female athletes protest

(CNN) Images from cameras built into the starting blocks at the World Athletics Championships in Doha will be censored following objections from female athletes.

The cameras -- which were in use for the first time and promised to "provide innovative angles on the competition," according to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) -- showed images of athletes' intimate areas, prompting criticism from German sprinters Tatjana Pinto and Gina Lückenkemper.

The starting block cameras made sprinter Gina Lückenkemper "really not comfortable."

Lückenkemper said that standing on top of the cameras wearing short running shorts was "really not comfortable."

"I as a woman find that quite stupid," she said in a statement released by her spokesman.

"And I have said I would doubt that a woman was part of the development of that (the cameras)."

