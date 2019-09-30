A police department paints a patrol car pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(CNN) As Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins on October 1, the Albuquerque Police Department is showing its support by painting a new patrol car bright pink -- the official color of breast cancer awareness.

For the entire month, the eye-catching vehicle will cruise the streets of Albuquerque, New Mexico to raise awareness.

"Our mission with the car is to create breast cancer awareness, and acknowledge the fight against all cancer," Albuquerque police said in a Facebook post

CNN has reached out to the department via phone call and email -- and is waiting to hear back.

The car recently appeared at a Care4Cancer Car Show to raise funds.