CVS pulls Zantac and similar heartburn drugs because of cancer worries

(CNN) CVS Pharmacy has stopped selling Zantac, as well as its generic version of the heartburn medication, over concerns that they might contain a substance that could cause cancer.

CVS, the largest pharmacy chain in the country, said over the weekend it was suspending sale of Zantac and other products which contain ranitidine until further notice. The US Food and Drug Administration said earlier this month that it has learned that some ranitidine -- acid-reducing and heartburn medicines, including those known by the brand name Zantac -- contain low levels of an impurity that could cause cancer.

Zantac and its generic counterpart have not been recalled, a statement from CVS said, and the FDA has not recommended that patients stop taking ranitidine products.

Customers can return products

The nitrosamine impurity known as N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, has been classified as a probable human carcinogen based on lab tests, and this isn't the first time that it has been detected in a common medication.

