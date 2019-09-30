Fatal fire at packed refugee camp sparks riots among residents

Athens, Greece (CNN) At least one person died in a fire that broke out at the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday, leading to rioting among its inhabitants and clashes with police.

Greek police spokesperson Lieutenant Theodoros Chronopolos confirmed the death of a woman, adding that "violence towards police erupted" after those living in the camp learned the news.

There has been some discrepancy in the reported death toll. The United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) reported that a woman and child were killed in the blaze.

The skirmishes with authorities that followed injured four police officers and a firefighter, police said, while the Greek Ministry of Health said that 17 people were hospitalized with minor injuries and breathing problems.

Anger is rising at Moria as agencies continue to warn of a deteriorating situation at the camp, which is now home to around 12,000 people -- four times its official capacity -- according to UNHCR

