Germany steps up border checks to discourage 'secondary migration'

(CNN) Germany is to carry out more random border checks to discourage migrants from moving illegally around the European Union (EU).

The move will see more police officers sent to border zones in an attempt to crack down on "secondary migration" -- the illegal movement of non-EU migrants between EU member states -- according to a Sunday tweet from the Interior Ministry.

The latest move to secure the country's borders has raised fears that the Schengen area -- a free movement zone that includes most EU states -- is being eroded, and marks the latest stage in a tightening immigration policy that has seen Germany quietly closing the door on asylum applications and ramping up deportations.

"Security begins at the border," said Horst Seehofer, minister of the interior and member of the center-right Christian Social Union (CSU) party.

"Alongside the new border control arrangements on the border with Austria, I have instructed officers to step up random police checks on all other German borders."

Zur besseren Bekämpfung der #Sekundärmigration in Europa hat Bundesinnenminister #Seehofer nach der Neuanordnung der #Grenzkontrollen an der Grenze zu Österreich die bundesweite Intensivierung der #Schleierfahndung angewiesen: "Wir haben alle Grenzen unseres Landes im Blick." pic.twitter.com/LMwoIYoOJj — Bundesministerium des Innern, für Bau und Heimat (@BMI_Bund) September 29, 2019

