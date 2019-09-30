See what's streaming in October

Oh how we have missed you Jesse Pinkman! Netflix has a gift for "Breaking Bad" fans this October with "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie." Click through the gallery for more streaming options.Netflix
"Little Monsters": Dave (Alexander England), a washed-up musician, volunteers to chaperone his nephew's kindergarten field trip after taking a shine to the plucky schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong'o). Dave's intentions are complicated by the presence of world-famous child entertainer and competitor for Miss Caroline's affections, Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad). (Hulu)Sundance Institute
"Modern Love" Season 1: An unlikely friendship, a lost love resurfaced, a marriage at its turning point, a date that might not have been a date, an unconventional new family; these are unique stories about the joys and tribulations of love, each inspired by a real-life personal essay from the beloved New York Times column "Modern Love." (Amazon Prime)Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios
"Election": Reese Witherspoon stars as a student obsessed with becoming class president in this dark comedy. (Hulu) Paramount Pictures
"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan": Letterman sits down with the legendary Indian actor, producer and TV personality known as the "king of Bollywood" on the latest episode of his show. (Netflix)Netflix
"Light as a Feather" Season 2: Having doubled down by playing a new round of "Light as a Feather" that puts all their lives on the line, Season 2 continues as McKenna and friends are optimistic that they're finally done with the curse. But is the curse done with them? (Hulu)Hulu
"Eagle Vs. Shark": A strange relationship begins after two socially awkward people meet at a costume party in this romantic comedy from New Zealand. (Hulu) New Zealand Film Commission
"Raising Dion": The story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja'Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. (Netflix)Netflix
"Carmen Sandiego" Season 2: The stakes are higher than ever for Carmen, Ivy and Zack as V.I.L.E. unleashes a host of dastardly new villains while A.C.M.E. closes in in this family friendly series. (Netflix) Netflix
"Astro Boy": When an android replica of a boy is rejected by his creator, he goes off to find his own identity in this animated adventure. (Amazon Prime) Imagi Animation Studios
"Boyz N' The Hood": This now iconic film gave a glimpse into the lives of a group of young men living in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles. (Hulu) Columbia Pictures Industries
"Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" Season 3: The "King of Queens" star continues her in depth look and critique of the Church of Scientology in this series. (Hulu) A&E
"Nikki Glaser: Bangin'": Following her popular set on Season 1 of Netflix's "The Standups," Nikki Glaser is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special. She keeps the audience at the edge of their seats as she delves into taboo topics like sex and... sex. Glaser pushes back at the unreal sexual expectations women face with her hilarious, no-holds-barred style. (Netflix) Netflix
"Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel": This documentary takes a look at the life and work of the influential fashion editor of Harpers Bazaar. (Hulu)Gloss Studio
"Peaky Blinders" Season 5: Cillian Murphy stars as Tommy Shelby in this BBC series. Season 5 finds the Shelbys grappling with the 1929 stock market crash as Tommy confronts new threats to his power from younger family members and fascist rivals. (Netflix) Netflix
"Doc Martin" Series 9: One of the most popular UK series worldwide returns. BAFTA winner Martin Clunes returns in his uproarious lead performance as Dr. Martin Ellingham, a tactless, self-centered, and grumpy doctor in the charming town of Portwenn in Cornwall, where he clashes with the village's quirky inhabitants. (Acorn TV) Acorn TV
"Rhythm + Flow": Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip T.I. Harris search for the next breakout hip-hop star in this music competition series. (Netflix) Netflix
"Big Mouth" Season 3: This series focuses on what's like to be going through puberty now. The show continues exploring human sexuality and everything around it, tackling issues such as cell phone addiction, female anger, the vast spectrum of sexuality, Adderall abuse, toxic masculinity, and of course "how to have an orgasm." (Netflix) Netflix
"Insatiable" Season 2: In the new season we find Patty (Debby Ryan) dealing with, well, a lot. Her past is haunting her, and her struggle to be "good" is becoming harder and harder each day as she battles her inner demons. (Netflix)Netflix
"Greta": A young woman befriends a lonely widow who's harboring a dark and deadly agenda toward her in this psychological thriller. (HBO Now)Sidney Kimmel Entertainment
"Letterkenny" Season 7: This series revolves around the dustups Wayne (Jared Keeso) and his buds get into with their small-town rivals. The Hicks, The Skids, and The Hockey Players get at each other about the most mundane things. (Hulu)Amanda Matlovich/Hulu
"Cold Pursuit": A grieving snowplow driver seeks revenge against the drug dealers who killed his son in this crime thriller. (HBO Now) StudioCanal
"The Accused": After a young woman is brutally gang raped in a bar, a prosecutor assists in bringing the perpetrators to justice, including the ones who encouraged and cheered on the attack.(Amazon Prime)Paramount Pictures
"Wounds": Will (Armie Hammer) is a bartender in New Orleans. He has a great job, great friends, and a girlfriend, Carrie (Dakota Johnson), who loves him. One night at the bar, a violent brawl breaks out, which injures one of his regular customers and causes some college kids to leave behind a cell phone in their haste. Will begins receiving disturbing texts and calls from the stranger's phone. (Hulu)Hulu
"Looking For Alaska" Season 1: An 8-episode limited series based on the John Green novel of the same name. Set in 2005, the series centers around Miles "Pudge" Halter (Charlie Plummer), as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. After an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his close friends attempt to make sense of what they've been through. (Hulu)Hulu
"Glorifying the American Girl": Ziegfeld stars appear in the story of the rise of a struggling showgirl. (Amazon Prime) Paramount Pictures
"Beautiful Creatures": Based on the 2009 novel by Kami Garcia, this film follows a young man who longs to escape his small Southern town. He meets a mysterious new girl and together they begin to uncover dark secrets. (Hulu) John Bramley/Alcon Entertainment
"Kin": Chased by a vengeful criminal, a group goes on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection. (HBO Now)Lionsgate
"Upgrade": Set in the near-future, technology controls nearly all aspects of people's lives. When a self-identified technophobe has his world turned upside down, his only hope for revenge is an experimental computer chip implant called Stem. (HBO Now) Universal Pictures
"Happy Death Day 2U": People die over and over again in this comedic slasher film. (HBO Now) Blumhouse Productions
"Glass": This crossover and sequel to M. Night Shyamalan's previous films "Unbreakable" (2000) and "Split" (2016) serves as the final installment in this horror/thriller trilogy. A security guard uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has twenty-four personalities. (HBO Now) Universal Pictures
"Costume Quest" Season 1b: Wren, Reynold, Everett and Lucy are back with new costumes, powers, and some unlikely friends. As Halloween draws closer, they realize they aren't just defending their small, sleepy town, but the entire world in this animated series. (Amazon Prime)Amazon Prime
"Goliath" Season 3: The unexpected death of an old friend leads Billy McBride to take a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley where he comes face-to-face with a new Goliath: a billionaire farmer and his sister and their scheme to steal California's most valuable resource -- water. (Amazon Prime)Amazon Prime
"A.I. Artificial Intelligence": A highly advanced robotic boy longs to become "real" so that he can earn the love of his human mother. (Amazon Prime)Warner Bros.
"Hoosiers": A coach with a checkered past and a local drunk train a small town high school basketball team to become a top contender for a championship tournament. (Amazon Prime)Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.
"Patriot Games": When CIA analyst Jack Ryan interferes with an IRA assassination, a renegade faction targets him and his family for revenge. (Amazon Prime)Paramount Pictures
"The Great Gabbo": A ventriloquist possessed by his wooden dummy gets love advice from him. (Amazon Prime)James Cruze Productions