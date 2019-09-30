cnn
Now's the time to save on the Surface Pro 6

Benjamin Levin, CNN Underscored
Mon September 30, 2019

On October 2, Microsoft holds its Surface event, where we expect to see some new hardware. But Microsoft has decided to preface it with a great deal on the Surface Pro 6.

Right now you can save up to $400 on the Surface Pro 6, or grab one in a bundle with the Type Cover and save up to $260.

The Surface Pro 6 computer combines the tablet and desktop experience, giving you full access to Windows in a versatile form. This is especially true with the addition of the Type Cover, an attachable keyboard and trackpad. Another advantage is that the hard drive in this device is a solid state drive, or SSD, which is faster than a traditional hard drive.

Should you choose to get the Surface Pro 6 by itself, you can choose from two colors, black or platinum, and a variety of storage, memory and processor configurations. You may choose a relatively modest setup such as 128GB of storage, 8GB of memory and an Intel Core i5 processor for $699, originally $899. On the other hand, you could choose something much beefier, like 512GB of storage, 16GB of memory and an Intel Core i7 processor for $1,499, originally $1,899. If you want to throw in a Type Cover as well, they start at $129.99.

If you are looking to take advantage of the Surface Pro 6 and Type Cover bundle, there are two main configurations you can choose from:

  • Surface Pro 6 + Type Cover with 128GB of storage, 8B of RAM, and an Intel Core i5 processor ($799, originally $1059; microsoft.com)
  • Surface Pro 6 + Type Cover with 256GB of storage, 8B of RAM, and an Intel Core i5 processor ($799, originally $1059; microsoft.com)

This is certainly a sale to celebrate from Microsoft, and there is no doubt it has created additional buzz for the upcoming event. If you're in the market for a Surface Pro 6, now's a good time to grab one at a solid discount. Just keep in mind that as this sale goes on, some options may become unavailable.

