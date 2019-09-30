Now's the time to save on the Surface Pro 6

On October 2, Microsoft holds its Surface event, where we expect to see some new hardware. But Microsoft has decided to preface it with a great deal on the Surface Pro 6.

Right now you can save up to $400 on the Surface Pro 6, or grab one in a bundle with the Type Cover and save up to $260.

The Surface Pro 6 computer combines the tablet and desktop experience, giving you full access to Windows in a versatile form. This is especially true with the addition of the Type Cover, an attachable keyboard and trackpad. Another advantage is that the hard drive in this device is a solid state drive, or SSD, which is faster than a traditional hard drive.

Should you choose to get the Surface Pro 6 by itself, you can choose from two colors, black or platinum, and a variety of storage, memory and processor configurations. You may choose a relatively modest setup such as 128GB of storage, 8GB of memory and an Intel Core i5 processor for $699, originally $899. On the other hand, you could choose something much beefier, like 512GB of storage, 16GB of memory and an Intel Core i7 processor for $1,499, originally $1,899. If you want to throw in a Type Cover as well, they start at $129.99.

If you are looking to take advantage of the Surface Pro 6 and Type Cover bundle, there are two main configurations you can choose from:

Surface Pro 6 + Type Cover with 128GB of storage, 8B of RAM, and an Intel Core i5 processor ($799, originally $1059; microsoft.com)

Surface Pro 6 + Type Cover with 256GB of storage, 8B of RAM, and an Intel Core i5 processor ($799, originally $1059; microsoft.com)

This is certainly a sale to celebrate from Microsoft, and there is no doubt it has created additional buzz for the upcoming event. If you're in the market for a Surface Pro 6, now's a good time to grab one at a solid discount. Just keep in mind that as this sale goes on, some options may become unavailable.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.